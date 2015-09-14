AdMore Opens Chicago Office

As part of a push to expand its business, the programmatic TV platform AdMore has opened an office in Chicago and announced the hiring or promotion of three executives.

To help with that expansion, Kimberley Schraw, the former Midwest sales director for Chicago-based RMG Mall Media Networks, will now run the new AdMore office in Chicago as director of AdMore sales, Midwest. She will report to AdMore chief revenue officer Stephanie Hanson.

To strengthen its platform, Melissa Rivera-Renet will move to AdMore’s Temecula CA headquarters, where she will serve in a newly created executive position as director of the AdMore Platform.

In that role she will be responsible for supervising all platform development and operations for AdMore’s proprietary television advertising management and distribution system. Further customization of the platform will be a key priority, the company said.

Finally, programmatic veteran Waleed Khabbaz is joining AdMore’s Manhattan office as director of sales. He joined the company from Comcast-owned AudienceXpress where he had been director of sales for programmatic television.

“These three roles are an immediate answer to the growing interest in programmatic and rising inquiries from all of the major brand categories about how our platform works and how they can participate,” said Brendan Condon, CEO of AdMore and its parent company, Media Properties Holdings. “This growth is occurring in so many new markets and across such a diverse group of advertisers, that we’re investing more resources into forging deeper relationships with interested partners.”

In making the announcements, the company noted that its programmatic TV business had more than doubled.