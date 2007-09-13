Adelman Is New Marketing Chief at MindShare North America

David Adelman, a veteran marketing and media agency executive with deep experience in the digital arena, was named chief marketing officer of MindShare North America Thursday. It's a new position.

Adelman joins MindShare from Johnson & Johnson, where he most recently served as Media Director for J&J’s global marketing group. In that role he was responsible for increasing the company’s digital marketing efforts, particularly the marketer's over-the-counter, medicines, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The announcement of his appointment was made by MindShare NA CEO Scott Neslund.

Before joining J&J in 2001, Adelman led the emerging-media practice at MediaEdge:cia, a MindShare sister agency that launched some of the first interactive-television advertising tests with companies like Sears, Roebuck, TD Waterhouse and GSK.

MindShare is a global media-investment-management company with billings in excess of $21.4 billion. It is a part of the GroupM media company at WPP Group, one of the world’s leading communications-services groups.