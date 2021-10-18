Adele Special on CBS Nov. 14

CBS airs Adele One Night Only, hosted by the English singer, Sunday, Nov. 14. The two-hour special will film in Los Angeles and feature Adele’s hits and never-before-heard songs too. It will also have an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey, which will see Adele talk about her new album, the stories behind the songs, her divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele One Night Only will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

Adele has 15 Grammys. Her album 30 comes out Nov. 19. The first single is “Easy On Me.”

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.