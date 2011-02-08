Adelante Selects WideOrbit Traffic System

The Adelante Media Group has decided to use WideOrbit's WO Traffic product at its twenty-one radio stations and three television stations in nine media markets. The system's ability to help managers improve ad sales efforts while providing corporate executives with better tools for monitoring the company's operations were cited as key reasons for adopting the product across all its stations.

"We specialize in serving the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population, the Hispanic market, and it's our vision to become the best broadcast company in the country," said Jay Meyers, CEO of Adelante Media in a statement. "We believe we can achieve our vision by hiring the best people, giving them the best tools and empowering them to be successful. We selected WO Traffic because it is the best solution to help our market managers optimize the performance of their rapidly growing markets and ultimately achieve our vision."

Adelante's TV stations include WBWT-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, KSTV-TV in Sacramento California and KBTU-TV in Salt Lake City Utah.

"WO Traffic delivers great value to our clients by streamlining day-to-day operations and providing reporting and control at the station level and across markets and mediums so they can run their businesses more effectively and profitably," added Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit in a statement. "We're eager to get Adelante's television and radio stations up and running on WideOrbit so they can start to experience those benefits."