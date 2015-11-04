Ad-ID Adds New Cross-Platform Measurement Capabilities

With TV players scrambling to find better cross-platform measurement tools and streamline the process of managing those campaigns, Ad-ID has added a new feature called Complete External Access (CEA) that it says will improve verification and cross platform measurement capabilities.

“We have long been an advocate for open standards, so we applaud Complete External Access as it streamlines the sharing of Ad-ID metadata,” said Jane Clarke, CEO/managing director of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) in a statement. “Widespread use of Ad-ID and Complete External Access throughout the media ecosystem are central to improving the measurement process, and we look forward to working with our member companies to urge adoption.”

“Complete External Access will enable tremendous cross-platform innovation, which is vital for media networks,” added Patrick McGovern, SVP, strategy and business operations at ABC, which is one of a number of networks that is planning to integrate CEA into their operations. “The industry needs to embrace standardized metadata practices in order to move us forward.”

Other companies planning to support it include CBS, Fox Networks Group, The NBC Universal Networks, CBS Interactive, A+E Networks (A&E, FYI, HISTORY, H2, Lifetime, LMN) and Viacom.

Ad-ID is a joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) that was set up to supply an industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms.

The new CEA feature is designed to simplify the process by which advertisers and agencies share the advertising identification data needed to manage cross-platform campaigns.

It will make it possible to share identification data, which is currently done manually, in an automated fashion.

“Complete External Access is a significant step toward reducing – and ultimately eliminating – the rekeying of advertising asset metadata at every point of the advertising supply chain,” said Harold S. Geller, Ad-ID’s chief growth officer in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with media publishers, advertisers, agencies, measurement companies and others in the advertising community to highlight the real value of standardized metadata and interoperable systems.”