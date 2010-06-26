Ad Groups' Lobbying Helps Stop Bill From Broadening FTC Powers

The Assocation of National Advertisers, Interactive Advertising Bureau

and others scored a big victory in preventing a financial services bill

from granting broad new powers to the Federal Trade Commission.

That

came after Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.), speaking for the Senate

conferees on the bill, this week, said that the issues would need to be

resolved outside of the financial services bill, according to an ANA

update on its Web site.

The House version of the bill contained the

beefed-up powers for the Federal Trade Commission, which chairman Jon

Leibowitz said the commission would use judiciously. That would have

included new rulemaking authority, fining authority, and the ability to

go after aiding and abetting. The Senate version didn't and now the

final version doesn't either, according to the Center for Digital

Democracy's Jeff Chester, who said the conference process wrapped up

Friday morning with a version of the bill that does not contain the

provisions.

"[The] online ad lobby--working with Chamber of

Commerce--scored a major victory by forcing Conference committee to drop

provisions strengthening FTC," said Chester. "Marketers and advertisers are celebrating their win -- which

keeps the FTC on a weakened political leash. While consumer protection

is significantly expanded because of the CFPB [Consumer Financial

Protection Bureau] and new financial rules, the FTC is to remain largely

hamstrung."

Advertisers argue that the FTC would get new powers to

write industry-wide rules with "virtually no procedural safeguards," and

to impose "multi-million dollar civil penalties independent of the

Justice Department. Since the FTC has jurisdiction over most of the

economy, these changes could hurt jobs and the sale of products

throughout the country," said ANA in a letter to Dodd last month.

Leibowitz

said two weeks ago that the FTC had no planned rulemakings teed up.

But

ad lobbies put on a full court press. In addition to ANA's letter to

Dodd, it sent another letter along with 46 other organizations

(including the Interactive Advertising Bureau, the American Association

of Advertising Agencies, and the Digital Marketing Association) to every

conferee on the bill pushing for the Senate bill because of the absence

of the FTC provisions.

Chester had been hoping the empowered FTC

would be better able to protect online privacy, but points out that at

least he will now have to places to take complaint: the FTC and CFPB. He

also said he would try to get the issue addressed in the planned

rewrite of the Telecommunications Act launched by top House and Senate

Democrats to update it in light of the rise of broadband.

A series of

meetings on the Hill about updating telecom legislation began Friday

with a look at the FCC's current authority, which was called into

question by the BitTorrent decision.