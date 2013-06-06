Ad Council Updates Iconic UNCF Campaign

The Ad Council is updating its iconic "A Mind Is a

Terrible Thing to Waste" campaign for the United Negro College Fund to

accentuate the positive.

The new

"Better Future" initiative will expand the tagline to: "A Mind Is

a Terrible Thing to Waste But a Wonderful Thing to Invest In."

The theme uses a stock market analogy for quantifying how an

investment in education pays dividends in earnings, health savings and the

rates of poverty and crime.

The PSAs -- TV, radio, print, outdoor and Web -- will

feature students who have benefitted from the fund and shift the emphasis of

the campaign from just sending kids to college to affecting social change by

investing in education.

The campaign will include a new website that includes an economic

"calculator" that demonstrates the return on that educational investment.