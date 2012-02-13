Ad Council Turns 70 With 'Rosify' App

The Ad Council, which turns 70 this week, has launched a Facebook app to mark its birthday.



The Council, founded after Pearl Harbor to rally public support for the war effort, went on to put donated creative together with donated media time and space to rally the country around a host of public service goals via many now-iconic public service ad campaigns/slogans -- from "Loose lips sink ships" to "only you can prevent forest fires, to "a mind is a terrible thing to waste" to "friends don't let friends drive drunk."



The "Rosify yourself" app allows users to put their photo in a poster of Rosie the Riveter, another council campaign.