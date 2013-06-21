Ad Council Teams on Global PSA Site

The Ad Council has teamed with the World Economic Forum and

PR firm Ketchum to showcase public service campaigns around the world.





Being unveiled Friday, the new platform, Creative for Good,

provides a tool to tap into over 60 case studies from around the world, ranging

from an anti-smoking campaign in Belgium to a sanitation marketing campaign

from Tanzania.





"Creative for Good features inspiring and provocative

case studies that will serve both as a catalyst and a guide for those who want

to use their talents for social good," said Ad Council CEO Peggy Conlon.

"This initiative has the potential to help move the needle on many

critical social issues, ultimately benefiting people throughout the world."





The idea is to provide a clearinghouse of ideas for

successful and innovative programs for smaller nongovernmental organizations

(NGOs) and other groups.





The platform will also share insights on factors

in the campaign's success and put them in contact with the campaigns' sponsors

and creators.