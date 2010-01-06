Ad Council Taps Charlie Rutman to Head Media Department

The Ad Council has tapped former Carat USA President

Charlie Rutman and his End Zone Communications consulting firm to line up

donated media.

Rutman will head up the Ad Council's media department, which

gets broadcasters, cable operators and others to donate media time for public

service campaigns, whose creative is donated by agencies.

Last year, the council pointed out, media outlets ponied up

more than $1.8 billion in time and space.

Rutman is former chair of the council's TV steering

committee, which reviews campaigns and advises on strategies to boost

participation.

The council currently has 50 PSA campaigns in progress

on everything from preventing wildfires (Smokey is their spokesbear) to

protecting pets.