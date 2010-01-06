Ad Council Taps Charlie Rutman to Head Media Department
The Ad Council has tapped former Carat USA President
Charlie Rutman and his End Zone Communications consulting firm to line up
donated media.
Rutman will head up the Ad Council's media department, which
gets broadcasters, cable operators and others to donate media time for public
service campaigns, whose creative is donated by agencies.
Last year, the council pointed out, media outlets ponied up
more than $1.8 billion in time and space.
Rutman is former chair of the council's TV steering
committee, which reviews campaigns and advises on strategies to boost
participation.
The council currently has 50 PSA campaigns in progress
on everything from preventing wildfires (Smokey is their spokesbear) to
protecting pets.
