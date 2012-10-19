Ad Council Takes Aim At Bullies
The Ad Council has launched PSA campaign to help
parents and kids talk about preventing bullying.
"While
parents throughout the U.S. are concerned about
this issue, research shows they're more reactive than proactive when it comes
to talking to their children about it," said the Council.
"Additionally, while three-quarters of teens say the best thing that
others can do to help stop bullying is to intervene, only 16% report their
peers "often or always" intervene and half of teens say they "rarely or never"
see anyone do so
The
Council, which matches up donated creative and ad time/space contributions to
combat a litany of problems from drunk driving to fire safety, developed the
campaign in partnership with AOL, Facebook, Johnson
& Johnson, DHHS and others.
They
were created pro bono by DDB New York and filmmaker Lee Hirsch. Carat is
helping with the placement strategy.
According
to an Ad Council spokesperson, in addition to a donated spot on The Today Show
Thursday and social media commitments from AOL and Facebook, it has
commitments from Clear Channel for radio spots. On the TV side, Univision, CNN,
Cartoon Network and the MLB Network are all carrying spots they helped create
using talent from their nets, CNN's Anderson Cooper, for example, is featured
in one PSA. Broadcasters are expected to spread the word
as well.
The
PSA's direct parents to stopbullying.gov and a Facebook page,
created with CNN and Cartoon Network.
