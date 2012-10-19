Ad Council Takes Aim At Bullies

The Ad Council has launched PSA campaign to help

parents and kids talk about preventing bullying.

"While

parents throughout the U.S. are concerned about

this issue, research shows they're more reactive than proactive when it comes

to talking to their children about it," said the Council.

"Additionally, while three-quarters of teens say the best thing that

others can do to help stop bullying is to intervene, only 16% report their

peers "often or always" intervene and half of teens say they "rarely or never"

see anyone do so

The

Council, which matches up donated creative and ad time/space contributions to

combat a litany of problems from drunk driving to fire safety, developed the

campaign in partnership with AOL, Facebook, Johnson

& Johnson, DHHS and others.

They

were created pro bono by DDB New York and filmmaker Lee Hirsch. Carat is

helping with the placement strategy.

According

to an Ad Council spokesperson, in addition to a donated spot on The Today Show

Thursday and social media commitments from AOL and Facebook, it has

commitments from Clear Channel for radio spots. On the TV side, Univision, CNN,

Cartoon Network and the MLB Network are all carrying spots they helped create

using talent from their nets, CNN's Anderson Cooper, for example, is featured

in one PSA. Broadcasters are expected to spread the word

as well.

The

PSA's direct parents to stopbullying.gov and a Facebook page,

created with CNN and Cartoon Network.