Ad Council Launching PSAs Starring 'Today' Anchors
The Ad Council will launch on Feb. 11 a week-long Today series, Today Takes Action, to showcase newly created public service
announcements starring the morning show's anchors. Ad Council president Peggy
Conlon will appear on the show to kick off the effort.
According to an Ad Council spokesperson, NBC stations have
committed to support the campaigns, which are Fatherhood Involvement (Matt
Lauer), Emergency Preparedness (Al Roker), Hunger Prevention (Savannah Guthrie)
and Shelter Pet Adoption (Natalie Morales).
The Ad Council, which is celebrating its 71st anniversary,
teams donated media ad time with donated creative to create iconic public service
campaigns.
A year ago next week, Roker gave a shout-out
during the show to the council's 70th anniversary.
