Ad Council Launching PSAs Starring 'Today' Anchors

The Ad Council will launch on Feb. 11 a week-long Today series, Today Takes Action, to showcase newly created public service

announcements starring the morning show's anchors. Ad Council president Peggy

Conlon will appear on the show to kick off the effort.

According to an Ad Council spokesperson, NBC stations have

committed to support the campaigns, which are Fatherhood Involvement (Matt

Lauer), Emergency Preparedness (Al Roker), Hunger Prevention (Savannah Guthrie)

and Shelter Pet Adoption (Natalie Morales).

The Ad Council, which is celebrating its 71st anniversary,

teams donated media ad time with donated creative to create iconic public service

campaigns.

A year ago next week, Roker gave a shout-out

during the show to the council's 70th anniversary.