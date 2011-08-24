Ad Council Launches 9/11 Memorial Campaign

In the shadow of the tenth anniversary of 9/11, The Ad Council has launched a new PSA campaign in association with the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, which opens this year in New York.

Among the New Yorkers featured are Robert DeNiro, Billy Crystal, families of survivors and colleagues of fallen first responders.

The spots are a mix of solicitations of $10 donations for the 9/11 memorial and informational spots about the memorial.

The Ad council, which matches up donated creative with donated air time and space, is also re-distributing the "I Am an American" PSA, which was released only days after the Sept. 11 attacks in an effort to unite the country by emphasizing its diversity and show that patriotism comes in all colors.