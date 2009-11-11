Ad Council, IAVA Launch New PSAs For Veteran Support Effort

The AD Council and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) have launched a series of new Public Service Announcements for its veteran support effort.

The PSAs encourage returning vets to join IAVA's social network which directs them to transition resources like locating the nearest VA hospital or contacts at the American Legion and VFW and information about scholarship, mental health, suicide prevention and coping services through the Wounded Warrior Project.

The campaign, which was launched last Veterans Day, also has its own Web site, to point vets in the right direction.

The campaign was produced pro bono by Saatchi & Saatchi. The Ad Council serves as the coordinator, putting together creative talent with media outlets for public service campaigns on everything from foreclosure and childhood obesity to pet shelters and emergency preparedness.