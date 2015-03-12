Ad Buyers Want Precise Metrics #AdvancedAd

New York – Advertisers and ad buyers are increasingly looking to a series of metrics outside of the traditional age/sex information of the past to track specific viewing audiences, according to a panel of measurement industry executives at the Multichannel News/B&C event, Advanced Advertising: Profiting From a Targeted Audience.

“On the buy side, they are under pressure to be more accountable in media budgets to make sure they are reaching the people they want,” said Allant executive vice president, communications, TV and media, Eric Schmitt, on a panel moderated by Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux. He added that he believes some money is leaving television in favor of more precise alternatives that provide more granular audience definitions.

“The advertiser wants a simple segmentation that they can put into play,” Schmitt said.

