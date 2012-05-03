Ad Associations Encourage Inclusion of 'No Rogue Site' Provisions in Contracts

Major advertising associations are encouraging advertisers

to include "no rogue site" provisions in their online advertising

contracts.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the

American Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA) circulated a statement of

best practices Thursday at a meeting of the International Anti-Counterfeiting

Conference in Washington.

The goal is to prevent ads from appearing on pirate websites

posting infringing content, the "follow the money" approach foes of

online piracy legislation have pushed as a better approach than boosting

government/industry powers to go after alleged infringing sites. Advertisers

had supported stronger government and industry powers as well as going after

the money.

The statement "specifically advises marketers to

include language in their media placement contracts and insertion orders to

prevent ads from appearing on 'rogue sites' dedicated to infringement of

intellectual property rights of others."

Also supporting the best practices is the Interactive

Advertising Bureau.

"The deceptive practices of these 'rogue' websites are

unfair both to consumers and the companies that invest vast resources to

establish brand integrity," said AAAA President Nancy Hill in a statement.

"Combating online piracy and counterfeiting is a key priority for the entire

business community and we look forward to continuing to work with the White

House, Congress and all of our industry partners on this important issue."

"We hope today's announcement will spur other

intermediaries and participants in the digital marketplace to seriously examine

how their own best practices could evolve to contribute to the reduction of

Internet theft, the protection of the consumer and the promotion of American

innovation and creativity," said the Directors Guild of America in a

statement.