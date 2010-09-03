ActiveVideo to Unveil 3D Interface at IBC
By Glen Dickson
ActiveVideo Networks, which provides a number of cloud-based
interactive TV applications for cable and telco operators, will use next week's
IBC show in Amsterdam
to introduce a new user interface for 3D TV.
The San Jose, Calif.-based company says the new interface can be
delivered to any existing set-top box, CI+ television [a European standard that
allows pay-TV services without a set-top] or Web-connected device. In its IBC
booth, ActiveVideo says it will show how the network processing and streaming
and scaling capabilities of its CloudTV platform can create 3D navigational and
menu environments that surpass the 2D limitations of CI+ modules and existing
set-top boxes.
"As 3D continues to gain mass appeal, the optimal environment
will include not just content, but enhanced navigation as well," said
Ronald Brockmann, managing director, Europe
for ActiveVideo Networks, in a statement. "Our IBC demonstration is
designed to show how a 3D user interface that is rendered in the network
‘cloud' can be streamed to any connected device - including
CI+ TVs - enabling subscribers to enjoy a seamless 3D experience."
