ActiveVideo to Unveil 3D Interface at IBC

ActiveVideo Networks, which provides a number of cloud-based

interactive TV applications for cable and telco operators, will use next week's

IBC show in Amsterdam

to introduce a new user interface for 3D TV.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company says the new interface can be

delivered to any existing set-top box, CI+ television [a European standard that

allows pay-TV services without a set-top] or Web-connected device. In its IBC

booth, ActiveVideo says it will show how the network processing and streaming

and scaling capabilities of its CloudTV platform can create 3D navigational and

menu environments that surpass the 2D limitations of CI+ modules and existing

set-top boxes.

"As 3D continues to gain mass appeal, the optimal environment

will include not just content, but enhanced navigation as well," said

Ronald Brockmann, managing director, Europe

for ActiveVideo Networks, in a statement. "Our IBC demonstration is

designed to show how a 3D user interface that is rendered in the network

‘cloud' can be streamed to any connected device - including

CI+ TVs - enabling subscribers to enjoy a seamless 3D experience."