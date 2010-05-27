ActiveVideo Sues Verizon Over Five Patents
Interactive-TV developer ActiveVideo Networks -- which counts
Cablevision Systems among its biggest customers -- on Thursday filed a
lawsuit against Verizon Communications, alleging the telco's FiOS TV
service infringes five of its patents.
Verizon spokesman David Fish said the lawsuit was without merit.
In March, Verizon sued Cablevision
in Delaware federal court, accusing the cable operator of infringing
several patents with certain digital set-top boxes and demanding that
Cablevision stop distributing the boxes, and filed a related complaint
with the U.S. International Trade Commission.
ActiveVideo's
lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Virginia. The case is docket no. 10-CV-248.
