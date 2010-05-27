ActiveVideo Sues Verizon Over Five Patents

Interactive-TV developer ActiveVideo Networks -- which counts

Cablevision Systems among its biggest customers -- on Thursday filed a

lawsuit against Verizon Communications, alleging the telco's FiOS TV

service infringes five of its patents.

Verizon spokesman David Fish said the lawsuit was without merit.

In March, Verizon sued Cablevision

in Delaware federal court, accusing the cable operator of infringing

several patents with certain digital set-top boxes and demanding that

Cablevision stop distributing the boxes, and filed a related complaint

with the U.S. International Trade Commission.

ActiveVideo's

lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern

District of Virginia. The case is docket no. 10-CV-248.

