ActiveVideo Powers Cablevision Interactive Apps

New York-based cable operator Cablevision Systems confirmed Monday (May 10) that it has used technology from San Jose-based ActiveVideo Networks to launch a number of new interactive applications for its subscribers, including hyper-local sports and news, advertising showcases and mosaic programming.



ActiveVideo, formerly known as ICTV, provides technology that converts Web video for viewing on a television set along with other cloud-based interactive television solutions which it markets under the “CloudTV” brand. Using the ActiveVideo CloudTV platform and content developer’s kit (CDK), Cablevision is able to write Web-based content once for delivery as a single MPEG stream to any digital set-top box.



Cablevision says it has now deployed and delivered over two dozen new interactive channel experiences to its digital subscribers using ActiveVideo’s CloudTV platform, including “iO Quick Views,” “MSG Varsity Interactive,” “News12 Interactive,” and “Quick View" kids, sports and news navigational mosaic channels. It plans to continue to work with ActiveVideo to develop and deploy new cloud-based channels that deliver more personalized content and customized advertising.



“TV programming that brings together the best of linear, on-demand video and interactivity into one channel will be a key differentiator for Cablevision in the future,” said Gary Schanman, senior VP of video and advanced advertising product management for Cablevision, in a statement. “ActiveVideo’s flexible development tools and scalable platform enable us to innovate rapidly and leverage the strength of our fiber-rich network to deliver tremendously valuable, unique experiences to our customers.”



“Cablevision has been a leader in creating innovative services that increase entertainment value for their customers,” added Jeff Miller, president and CEO of ActiveVideo Networks. “They’ve recognized how the power of CloudTV can simply and efficiently take traditional television and on-demand services to the next level to increase choice and control for any viewer.”