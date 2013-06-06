ActiveVideo Gets More Active With Charter, Cablevision and Japan

ActiveVideo has launched what it claims to be a highly

scaled version of a cloud-based platform that's designed to deliver "TV as an

application" and ship a unified version of a pay-TV provider's user interface

to a broad array of devices, including QAM-locked set-tops and IP-connected

TVs, gaming consoles and specialized streaming boxes.

Tied in, the vendor also announced an expanded deal with

marquee customer Cablevision Systems, a new cloud UI deal with Charter

Communications and a partnership with Japan-based Sumitomo that's designed to

aid ActiveVideo's push into the Asia Pacific region.

On the product end, ActiveVideo said it is beefing up

scalability of its CloudTV H5 platform with an upgrade that enables UIs and

animation to be rendered more smoothly and to reduce bandwidth requirements by

up to 50%, and a "smart multiplexing" feature that can increase the number of

CloudTV sessions delivered via a cable operator's legacy QAM network.

ActiveVideo also introduced a family of micro software clients (less than 200

kilobits in size) for managed devices (i.e. MSO-supplied set-tops) and

unmanaged gear (i.e. retail devices) under the "Nano" moniker.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.