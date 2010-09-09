ActiveVideo Demo Rides On Cisco VOD
ActiveVideo Networks will demonstrate its interactive TV system
running on Cisco Systems' video-on-demand infrastructure at the IBC
trade show in Amsterdam.
In the demo, ActiveVideo's CloudTV Platform software
will run on Cisco's Content Delivery System (CDS). The system will let
users navigate an interactive program guide application on an Apple iPad
tablet to select live, time-shifted or VOD content, and then watch it
on TV or directly on their iPad over a Wi-Fi network in a simulated home
environment.
The work ActiveVideo is doing with Cisco is not exclusive. "We're
working with the preeminent networking company in the world, but we're
hoping it's one of many potential relationships," said ActiveVideo
president and CEO Jeff Miller.
