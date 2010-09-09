ActiveVideo Demo Rides On Cisco VOD

ActiveVideo Networks will demonstrate its interactive TV system

running on Cisco Systems' video-on-demand infrastructure at the IBC

trade show in Amsterdam.

In the demo, ActiveVideo's CloudTV Platform software

will run on Cisco's Content Delivery System (CDS). The system will let

users navigate an interactive program guide application on an Apple iPad

tablet to select live, time-shifted or VOD content, and then watch it

on TV or directly on their iPad over a Wi-Fi network in a simulated home

environment.

The work ActiveVideo is doing with Cisco is not exclusive. "We're

working with the preeminent networking company in the world, but we're

hoping it's one of many potential relationships," said ActiveVideo

president and CEO Jeff Miller.

