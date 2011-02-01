AccuWeather Makes Key Digital Hires

AccuWeather has hired Pascal Racheneur as VP of interactive media, where he will oversee the company's U.S. and international interactive businesses, and brought on JB Sugar as VP of digital media advertising sales to work on multi-platform advertising deals.

Sugar joins AccuWeather from LiveNation, where he worked on integrated sales for digital properties and before that had led digital sales for Sports Illustrated (SI.com and SI.com for Kids), People Group Digital (People.com and Teen People) and Southern Progress Digital (My Recipies, Cooking Light, and Southern Living).

Racheneur comes to AccuWeather from The Weather Channel, where he was responsible for the interactive businesses in international markets.

Earlier in his career, Racheneur held several management positions in the wireless industry, including product manager for CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access), paging, and SMS services for GTE Wireless (now Verizon Wireless).