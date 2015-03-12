AccuWeather Launches All-Weather All-the-Time Net

In keeping with the recent trend of weather channels that actually focus on the weather, leading meteorological information provider AccuWeather has launched its own television network, initially available on FiOS TV, but possibly coming soon to a cable or satellite TV provider.

AccuWeather officially launched on March 12 but in reality began showing up on FiOS TV systems on March 10, after the telco TV provider dropped The Weather Channel after it could not reach a favorable carriage agreement. AccuWeather, which got its start in 1962 offering weather information to TV and radio stations, has had a substantial digital presence over the past several years, and CEO Barry Myers believes the time is right to branch out into the television space.

AccuWeather announced last year that it planned to do a TV offering, but has kept its plans under wraps ever since. CEO Barry Lee Myers said that while the company has a substantial digital and web presence – it reaches about 1.5 billion people globally and according to Experian its website is the largest weather website in the United States – he believes the time is right to crack the TV market.

