AccuWeather Hits Record Page Views

AccuWeather is reporting that it hit record page views last week on July 18, with its online and mobile properties generating in excess of 47 million ad-supported page views.

Records broken for individual properties on that day include 16 million page views at AccuWeather.com according to Omniture; 17.1 million pages views at the m.accuweather.com mobile website according to Amobee; and over 14 million page views on the AccuWeather mobile apps, according to Amobee.

"Weather is an important part of our audiences' everyday life, but it takes critical significance during severe weather events," noted Jim Candor, executive VP and chief business officer of digital media at the company. The "peak of over 47 million page views is one example of how our audience turns to AccuWeather for the most reliable weather information."