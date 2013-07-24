Trending

AccuWeather Adds Social Media Tools to StoryTeller

AccuWeather has added social media tools to its StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen System that will make it much easier for broadcasters to share viewer-generated opinions and comments on air.

The new Social Media app imports social commentary from a variety of social media sites and allows newsroom personnel to quickly and easily aggregate user-postings and to pre-screen the content for on-air appropriateness.

It also allows on-air personalities to easily scroll through posts and telestrate highlights.

"What makes the Social Media application so appealing to broadcasters is how it truly opens up a whole new dimension of ‘conversation' with viewers," explained Ryan Ayres, VP of AccuWeather's Display Systems and Services division in a statement. "No longer do stories and events need to be treated as a one-way form of communication. We've made it easy and flexible for broadcasters to bring their audience into the story, virtually on the fly, so there's a real sense of immediacy and relevance."