‘Accused’ and ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed the midseason dramas Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit. The shows’ sophomore seasons will air in 2023-2024.

Accused comes from Howard Gordon. Offering 15 stories about crime and punishment, told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, it has Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Wendell Pierce in the cast.

Accused premiered January 22, the debut tallying 15.6 multiplatform viewers across 35 days.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, with each episode offering a search for a missing person. Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role and Ryan Broussard are in the cast. John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx are co-creators and executive producers. Carla Kettner will be coming on board as showrunner in season two.

Premiering January 8, the series starter attracted 8.5 million multiplatform viewers.

“Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories,” Michael Thorn, president, scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said. “With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day.

“Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that’s primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we’ve seen this season.”

Both shows are co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

“We are excited to continue our long partnership with Fox to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world,” Katherine Pope, president, Sony Pictures Television, said. “It’s wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next!” ■