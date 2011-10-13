Accessible Media Deploys New IT Infrastructure

Canadian broadcaster Accessible Media has deployed a new end-to-end IT infrastructure for its broadcast and internal business operations. The new infrastructure was implemented by IT services and solutions provider Dimension Data.

AMI delivers VoicePrint, the world's largest broadcast reading service, and The Accessible Channel TACtv, a Canadian-government mandated "must-carry" service -- to more than five million Canadians with vision, hearing, learning and mobility impairments.

As part of move to new offices, AMI was looking to overhaul its IT infrastructure with a new network capable of handling high volumes of data-including HD video-and to link Toronto, Hamilton and other remote offices.

"Based on experience with previous projects, we chose Dimension Data because of its ability to successfully deliver a total solution, from planning and implementing the technology refresh to ensuring a strategy that would support growth over time - for both geographic expansion and new technology capabilities, such as VoIP," said Fil Magnoli, director of IT at AMI. "Additionally, Dimension Data paid close attention to our cost constraints, explicitly developing a strategy to deliver maximum value within our tight, non-profit budget."

The new network features a stackable, Cisco-based core network. The remote offices, which were previously unconnected, were linked to the Toronto–Hamilton hub. A new system of virtual LANs and subnets were also deployed to optimize network performance.

In addition, Dimension Data developed an improved security infrastructure to deliver the required levels of protection implemented a new VPN system for remote workers using a variety of different devices.