‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Access Daily’ Renewed Through 2026

Access Hollywood and spinoff Access Daily with Mario & Kit have been renewed through 2026 in national syndication, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News on Monday. The two shows will continue to air on the NBC Owned Television Stations as well as on stations from other broadcast groups.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Zuri Hall, the renewal will bring Access Hollywood through its 30th season. Access Hollywood covers entertainment news as well as true crime, local heroes and viral moments. Access Daily — featuring Lopez, Hoover and Evans — is a one-hour syndicated entertainment news and lifestyle talk show that highlights the latest trends in fashion, food, beauty, human interest, viral sensations and more. Access Daily has been on the air for 14 seasons.

“We’re thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC-owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons,” Wilson said in a statement. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our seasoned production team work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on Access Hollywood and Access Daily.”

“Access Hollywood and Access Daily deliver engaging and entertaining content to our audiences, which has made them an indelible part of our NBC stations’ lineups,” said Therese Gamba, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of acquired programming, NBCUniversal Local. “We’re excited to continue to serve as the home of Access Hollywood and Access Daily in leading markets across the nation.”

This season, which is Access Hollywood’s 28th, the show is averaging more than 1.1 million viewers each day, according to NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The shows’ digital platform, Access Digital, reaches more than 6.6 million followers and racked up more than 1 billion views in 2023, NBCU said.