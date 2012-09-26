Accedo Acquires CloverLeaf Digital

Smart TV app developer Accedo has acquired Brooklyn-based

CloverLeaf Digital and announced that the CloverLeaf team will form the basis

of Accedo's New York City office.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Accedo, which is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with

branch offices in London; Madrid; Mountain View and Los Angeles, California; Hong

Kong; and Sydney, already has significant U.S. presence. It offers a

cloud-based platform to help customers to roll out and manage apps and stores

for multiple devices and markets.





It was responsible for HBO Go and NBA Gametime smart TV apps

and bills itself as having been involved in "30% of all smart TV apps," with customers

in over 30 countries.





CloverLeaf's interactive network provides a customer base of

50 telephone companies, cable operators and other distributors of digital video

with interactive applications and services, including the AppDaily app store,

the DotDaily localized news and information service and Funspot casual games.