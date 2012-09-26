Accedo Acquires CloverLeaf Digital
Smart TV app developer Accedo has acquired Brooklyn-based
CloverLeaf Digital and announced that the CloverLeaf team will form the basis
of Accedo's New York City office.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Accedo, which is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with
branch offices in London; Madrid; Mountain View and Los Angeles, California; Hong
Kong; and Sydney, already has significant U.S. presence. It offers a
cloud-based platform to help customers to roll out and manage apps and stores
for multiple devices and markets.
It was responsible for HBO Go and NBA Gametime smart TV apps
and bills itself as having been involved in "30% of all smart TV apps," with customers
in over 30 countries.
CloverLeaf's interactive network provides a customer base of
50 telephone companies, cable operators and other distributors of digital video
with interactive applications and services, including the AppDaily app store,
the DotDaily localized news and information service and Funspot casual games.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.