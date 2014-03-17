'ACC Sports' Joins Apple TV Lineup

The ACC Digital Network said it has launched ACC Sports on the Apple TV just ahead of the tip-off of this Thursday's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship tournament.

ACCDN said the free on-demand plug-in for the Apple streaming device will serve up "hundreds" of videos and other feature programming that will be refreshed on a daily basis. For the roundball tournament, host Jeff Fischel and former ACC basketball stars Drew Barry and JR Reid, will follow ACC teams as they advance and provide analysis via a Road to Texas feature series.

ACC Sports said its exclusive slat for the Apple TV includes Campus Insiders, a digital college sports network that covers all major collegiate conferences featuring daily reports from Bonnie Bernstein and Seth Davis, among others. Campus Insiders is launching with 70 videos, including team previews of all 68 tournament teams, said ACCDN, a venture of Silver Chalice and Raycom Sports.

