ACC Speeds Distribution With Aspera

The Atlantic Coast Conference has deployed Aspera's high-speed transfer technology to power their digital sports content distribution service, the vendor announced.

Prior to the deployment, the league's Advanced Media department had been receiving tape via FedEx to produce and distribute press conference coverage, highlights, and special event footage to media outlets, a process that took several days.

To speed up delivery of content so that the nearly 200 media outlets that subscribe to ACC's distribution could receive and incorporate the content into their programming in time for the evening news, the ACC moved to digital delivery.

It initially installed Aspera Connect Server to speed up the process from content ingest to distribution, and then deployed faspex so it could use automated email notifications and get data analytics on the content consumption of users.

"With Aspera, we don't have to wait on a third party to move our content around," said Scott McBurney, ACC assistant commissioner for advanced media. "We're now in control of our own destiny and better able to capitalize on providing a seamless platform to all of our constituents."