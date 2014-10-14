Academy Reveals Primetime Engineering Emmy Winners

The Television Academy has announced the recipients of the 66th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards, which will be honored on Jan. 8, 2014, at the Bellagio Hotel, and held in tandem with the Consumer Electronics Show.

-The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a group founded in 1916 under the chairmanship of inventor Charles F. Jenkins, is this year's recipient of the Philo T. Farnsworth Award, which honors an agency, company or institution whose contributions impacted TV technology and engineering.

-Laurence J. Thorpe is this year's recipient of the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors a living individual whose on-going contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering. Thorpe has served as the head of HDTV market development at Sony Electronics as well as senior fellow at Canon U.S.A. A graduate of the College of Technology in Dublin, he began his career with the BBC in London.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.