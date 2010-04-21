ACA Praises FCC Proposal To Allow Cable Ops To Offer Low-Cost HD Set-Tops

The American Cable Association Wednesday (April 20) praised

the FCC's tentative proposal to allow cable operators to offer low-cost HD

set-tops, a move that could spur HD adoption and speed the migration to digital

that will open up more bandwidth for cable operators.

"ACA applauds the Federal Communications Commission for

tentatively concluding in a notice of proposed rulemaking that small cable

operators can provide better service to their customers, including faster

broadband speeds, by having greater flexibility under existing set-top box

rules to offer low-cost, high definition boxes."

As part of its revamping of the CableCARD regime announcedWednesday, the FCC proposed a blanket waiver of its mandate separating the

security and channel surfing functions to allow for integrated low-cost

HD set-top boxes.

In granting an individual

waiver to Cable One last May for an integrated HD set-top, the FCC made it

clear it found a public interest in promoting HD adoption and migration to

digital via the waiver. It is taking the opportunity of its revamp of the

set-top regime to officially add the presumption that it is in the public

interest.

As part of the rulemaking proposed Wednesday, the commission

is also considering whether to confine the blanket waiver to smaller systems or

open it up to all cable operators.