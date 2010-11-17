About 25% of TV Viewers Expect to Upgrade to 3D in 18 Months, According to Survey

About a quarter of TV viewers surveyed expect to upgrade to 3DTVs in

the next 18 months, while 75% either currently own an HD set or plan to

buy one in the same time frame, according to research from Motorola

Mobility.

Motorola Mobility's Global 2010 Media Engagement

Barometer also found that consumers around the world are very interested

in using social-media features on their TVs -- with 58% of people who

have used social media during a TV program saying they would change

their service provider if it were offered as an integrated service.

The

study found 42% of viewers globally have had an e-mail conversation,

engaged in an instant message chat or used a social network to discuss a

program or video while they were watching it. Of this group, 22% said

that social-media multitasking is a regular part of their viewing

experience and 61% would be prepared to pay more for a service that

offered these capabilities.

The Media Engagement Barometer study,

conducted by research agency Vanson Bourne, surveyed video-consumption

habits among 7,500 consumers in 13 countries: the U.S., Australia,

China, France, Germany, Japan, Nordics, Russia, Singapore, South Korea,

Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the U.K.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com