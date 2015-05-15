ABI Sees Surge in VidiPath-Certified Devices

The era of VidiPath, a platform from the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) that will help MVPDs extend their user interfaces and their full slate of video services securely to retail devices, is just getting underway, but one research firm expects the technology to expand at a rapid pace.

ABI Research projects that VidiPath-certified devices will be available in about 40% of all U.S. cable homes that subscribe to “advanced services” by 2016, expanding to 70% by 2020. If additional capabilities are added to VidiPath in the coming years (such as cloud-based deployment models and support by OTT video providers), ABI said adoption among the advanced cable service footprint could grow to 100%.

DLNA members such as Cox Communications, Comcast and Time Warner Cable have deployed or are expected to soon deploy set-tops and gateways outfitted with VidiPath servers that can communicate and support tablets, gaming consoles, streaming media players and other devices on the home network that use a VidiPath client.

