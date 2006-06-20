ABC Ups Lee to Marketing VP

ABC has promoted Gloria Lee to VP of affiliate marketing and promotion. She will report to ABC senior VP of affiliate relations John Rouse. In her new role, Lee oversees all local marketing and promotional efforts between the network and its affiliates.

With ABC since 2000, Lee was most recently executive director of affiliate marketing for the east coast.

She has also held creative services and promotional writing and production jobs with ABC affiliates WABC New York, WCVB Boston, KXTV Sacramento, Calif., and KTVX Salt Lake City.