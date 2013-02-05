ABCSells Out Oscar Ads

ABC

has sold out its advertising during the upcoming Academy Awards broadcast.

During The Walt

Disney Co.'s first quarter earnings call with analysts Jay

Rasulo, senior EVP and CFO of The Walt Disney Co.,

announced advertising on the 85th Annual Academy Awards is sold out. The company described

it as the "best selling pace for the Oscars in more than a decade,"

stating that inventory was almost full at Christmas.

The

Academy Awards is usually the top-rated entertainment special of the year, with

some advertisers creating new commercials for the event. The awards air

Feb. 24.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane will make

his first appearance at the Oscars as this year's host. Performers

this year include Barbra Streisand, Adele and Norah Jones. The show will also

do a tribute to the James Bond movie

franchise.