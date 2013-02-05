ABCSells Out Oscar Ads
ABC
has sold out its advertising during the upcoming Academy Awards broadcast.
During The Walt
Disney Co.'s first quarter earnings call with analysts Jay
Rasulo, senior EVP and CFO of The Walt Disney Co.,
announced advertising on the 85th Annual Academy Awards is sold out. The company described
it as the "best selling pace for the Oscars in more than a decade,"
stating that inventory was almost full at Christmas.
The
Academy Awards is usually the top-rated entertainment special of the year, with
some advertisers creating new commercials for the event. The awards air
Feb. 24.
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane will make
his first appearance at the Oscars as this year's host. Performers
this year include Barbra Streisand, Adele and Norah Jones. The show will also
do a tribute to the James Bond movie
franchise.
