ABC Sales Chief Mike Shaw Exiting Company

Mike Shaw,

the longtime president of sales and marketing at ABC, will be stepping down from his current role at

the end of the year, the company has confirmed. B&C first reported the news

earlier Monday evening (Nov. 30).

According to

ABC, Shaw will give up day-to-day responsibilities at the end of the year,

becoming an advisor for sales and marketing strategy, reporting to Anne

Sweeney.

Shaw is said

to have decided that he's had enough of the tough fight that is network sales

these days.

It is not

clear if Shaw has another position to go, though agencies were already buzzing

with the news Monday evening. Rival sales executives are already

predicting who might take Shaw's place. Though no successor has been named as

yet, ABC says it will name one "in the near future."

One name in

the ring is Ed Erhardt, president of ESPN ad sales, though he is said to be

happy in his current role.

One

executive familiar with the situation said the role may evolve and Disney might

be open to creating a new position that would encompass ad sales across all

Disney properties.

"Mike is a visionary Ad Sales executive whose

efforts have helped reshape our industry, most recently through his championing

the live-plus-seven and live-plus-C3 metrics that are now the currency of our

business," said Sweeney in a statement. "While we're sorry that he's

decided to step back from the day-to-day, we're thrilled that he's left us with

such an amazing team and that he'll remain involved as a strategic advisor."

"I have decided to step down at this time in

order to pursue a number of personal goals," said Shaw. "I have had a great 20

years at the Walt Disney Co., with the last 10 years as ABC's President of

Sales being the highlight of my career. I have been extremely fortunate to work

with so many great people, who I'm confident will now take the Sales group to

the next level. I'll continue in this role for the next few months to ensure a

smooth transition, and then look forward to working on a number of projects for

the company over the next year."