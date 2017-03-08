ABC’s ‘Time After Time’ Promos Run Up 226.2M TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through March 5).



On the strength of 226.2 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its series premiere, ABC’s Time After Time takes our No. 1 spot. The network clearly has high hopes for the Kevin Williamson-developed drama, which is based on a 1979 sci-fi novel by Karl Alexander that was made into a movie of the same name that also came out that year.



The rest of our ranking is equally divided between broadcast and cable shows, with FX’s star-studded Feud: Bette and Joan at No. 2 and Making History, from sister network Fox, at No. 4. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal siblings E! and NBC take the No. 3 and No. 5 spots with, respectively, The Arrangement and Shades of Blue.



1) Time After Time, ABC

Impressions: 226,161,055

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.56%

In-network Value: $5,557,758

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,546,728

2) Feud, FX Network

Impressions: 167,014,747

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 83.55%

In-network Value: $2,531,241

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $497,370

3) The Arrangement, Entertainment Network E!

Impressions: 134,124,260

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 88.76%

In-network Value: $2,578,271

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $953,149

4) Making History, FOX

Impressions: 117,401,563

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 91.65%

In-network Value: $1,747,422

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,195,217

5) Shades of Blue, NBC

Impressions: 103,064,268

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 80.11%

In-network Value: $2,090,446

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,027,771

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).