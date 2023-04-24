ABC Renews ‘Station 19’, Names New Showrunners

ABC has renewed firefighter drama Station 19 for season seven, during which the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will reach its 100th episode. Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will be showrunners and executive producers.

Krista Vernoff has been showrunner of both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland, is an executive producer of Station 19 and created Grey’s Anatomy, which she executive producers. Betsy Beers is an executive producer on both dramas.

A doctor, Clack became head writer and executive producer on Station 19 and is an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy. “I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter,” said Clack. “The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake. We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

Based on 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, Station 19 averages 8.3 million total viewers, according to ABC.

An actor before becoming a producer, Paige said, "I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 -- a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories. To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting -- we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way."

ABC has also renewed The Rookie for season six, Will Trent for season two, and The Good Doctor for season seven.