ABC Player App Passes 5 Million Downloads

Disney/ABC Television Group released new figures for usage of its ABC Player App that show the app has been downloaded more than 5 million times and has been used to access more than 100 million episodes since it was launched in April 2010.

Apple recently said that the app was the sixth most-downloaded free iPad app of all time, but did not release specific usage.

The app, which makes ad-supported full episodes of ABC's daytime and primetime programming available to viewers the day after it airs, is available on the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch.

In March, ABC expanded the reach of the app, which was the first network app to be available for the iPad, to iPhone and iPod Touch and upgraded it to take advantage of the new features of the next generation iPad, including the higher resolution retina display.

The app also added functionality that allows users to "save and recall" their playback position between different Apple iOS devices.

The Disney/ABC Television Group's Digital Media team has also recently unveiled two new iPad, iPhone and iPod touch products. These include the ABC Family App, which delivers free, ad-supported full episodes. Since the March 2012 launch it has been downloaded over one million times resulting in seven million video views.

In the kids space, Disney Channel launched the Motorcity: Drive game online and on iOS devices.