ABC Player App Passes 10 Million Download Mark

Three years after launching the ABC Player app that makes

full episodes available on mobile devices the day after they are broadcast,

Disney/ABC Television Group announced that the app has passed some significant

milestones, with over 10 million downloads.





The app has also be used to produce over 200 million episode

views and over 1.31 billion ad impressions on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch and

Windows 8. Additionally, the app recently launched on Kindle Fire and Kindle

Fire HD.





Broadcast networks rarely release usage data for

their apps, but the ABC Player app may be the most widely used. Last year,

Apple named the ABC Player app the sixth most downloaded free iPad app of all

time. No app from another broadcast network was on that 2012 list.