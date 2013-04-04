ABC Player App Passes 10 Million Download Mark
Three years after launching the ABC Player app that makes
full episodes available on mobile devices the day after they are broadcast,
Disney/ABC Television Group announced that the app has passed some significant
milestones, with over 10 million downloads.
The app has also be used to produce over 200 million episode
views and over 1.31 billion ad impressions on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch and
Windows 8. Additionally, the app recently launched on Kindle Fire and Kindle
Fire HD.
Broadcast networks rarely release usage data for
their apps, but the ABC Player app may be the most widely used. Last year,
Apple named the ABC Player app the sixth most downloaded free iPad app of all
time. No app from another broadcast network was on that 2012 list.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.