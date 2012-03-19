ABC Player App Gets an Upgrade

The Disney/ABC Television Group today released a new version of its ABC Player app that makes it available on multiple iOS devices and expands the capabilities of the app.

As part of the upgrade, the app, which was the first network app for the iPad and is the sixth most-downloaded free iPad app of all time, is now available on iPhones and iPods as well as iPads and will support the higher resolution of the retina displays available on the newest generation of iPads.

The updated version also adds closed captioning functionality and provides the user with the ability to "save and recall" their playback position between iOS devices.

The app continues to offer access to ad-supported full episodes and will launch with advertising from such brands as Lexus, Toyota and Verizon.

"We are thrilled with the ongoing performance of the ABC Player app and the fact that consumers and advertisers have enthusiastically continued to embrace our initial App offering," said Albert Cheng, executive VP and chief product officer, Digital Media, Disney/ABC Television Group. "Almost six years ago we began streaming full episodes of ABC series online; nearly two years ago, we extended our viewers options with our iPad app; and with the new enhancements to our ABC Player app, it should be more apparent than ever that our commitment to providing and extending viewers' choices and experiences across multiple platforms while optimizing revenues remains a top priority today."

Since launch in April of 2010, the ABC Player iPad app has been downloaded more than four million times.