ABC In the Pink with Grey's Anatomy

ABC won the 18-49 demo Thursday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with an average 5.8 rating/15 share on the strength of Grey's Anatomy (9.5/23), which continues to beat CSI on CBS handily in their 9-10 p.m. match-up.

Fox got its best production yet out of its baseball playoffs lineup with a 4.5/11 for a nail-biting classic, the Cardinals win over the Mets. For those who missed it--seventh game, homer in the ninth, Mets Beltran strikes out looking with bases loaded to end the game.

But CBS took second in the demo with a 5.4/14 thanks to CSI (6.8/16) and a time-period-winning 5.3/14 from Survivor at 8.

NBC was fourth at a 4.1. Its top show was ER with a 5.5/14, followed by The CW, which averaged a 1.7, thanks to a 2/5 for Smallville at 8-9.