ABC Owned Stations Promotes Adrianne Anderson to Senior VP Content Development

Adrianne Anderson was promoted to senior VP, content development, at ABC Owned Television Stations, part of The Walt Disney Co.

Anderson had been VP, programming, marketing & content development at KABC-TV, Los Angeles. She moves up to a position previously held by Jennifer Mitchell, now president of the CBS Television Stations group at Paramount Global.

She reports to ABC station group president Chad Matthews.

In her new role she will lead the multiplatform content vision across the eight ABC TV stations and oversee the group's Race & Culture, premium content, Localish and creative content teams.

"Adrianne is an incredibly talented, creative executive who takes a strategic, thoughtful and collaborative approach to content creation and marketing strategies," said Matthews.

"In her role at KABC, she has played a pivotal role in creating content and campaigns that have benefitted all of our stations. She has been instrumental to our support for 'The Oscars' – helping deliver hours and hours of On the Red Carpet content to both domestic and international audiences. She has also played a major role in elevating content from our Race & Culture and Localish teams, as well as working hand-in-hand with our data and analytics team to deliver and amplify content that makes a difference in the lives of our viewers."

Before joining KABC, Anderson held posts at Tribune Media/KTLA 5, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television, Telepictures Productions, and Fox Television Stations. CBS and NBCUniversal.

"ABC Owned Television Stations are the dominant local news leaders and content creators in their respective markets," said Anderson. "I'm honored to help build on this legacy of best-in-class journalism and storytelling as we look forward to our future growth and innovation. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with our content partners across The Walt Disney Company." ■