ABC Owned Stations Launch Mobile Weather App
The ABC Owned
Television Stations Digital Group has released its first weather app.
Customized for each of the eight markets in the group, the app is free for both
iOS and Android devices. The mobile application offers voice alerts warning
users of severe weather, along with a "follow me anywhere" function
that gives users the latest radar and weather information as they travel.
"The Weather
App continues our tradition of using technology to help our millions of
viewers, who depend on ABC's top-rated stations for critical information,"
said Carla Carpenter, senior VP of digital media at the ABC Owned group.
"Not only does this app alert users to inclement weather wherever they
are, but it allows users to get the latest information, alerts and a live look
at the weather their friends and family are facing across the country. And when
our stations are broadcasting news or severe weather information, app users can
see it live on their smartphones."
The Weather App
allows users to select three geographical locations for updates, in addition to
their home market.
ABC partnered with
WDT (Weather Decision Technologies) on the app.
ABC made some news
during upfront week by announcing the Watch ABC live-streaming app, which
launched on its owned stations and ABC affiliates owned by Hearst TV. Last
year, the owned stations released a news app for the iPad, and also rolled out
iPhone and iPod touch alarm clock apps offering news, weather, live radar and
traffic reports.
The weather app comes
out amidst severe weather in much of the country. "Weather can be very
dangerous," says Carpenter. "The app ensures viewers have access to
weather content and more anywhere and everywhere they go."
