ABC Owned Stations Launch Mobile Weather App

The ABC Owned

Television Stations Digital Group has released its first weather app.

Customized for each of the eight markets in the group, the app is free for both

iOS and Android devices. The mobile application offers voice alerts warning

users of severe weather, along with a "follow me anywhere" function

that gives users the latest radar and weather information as they travel.





"The Weather

App continues our tradition of using technology to help our millions of

viewers, who depend on ABC's top-rated stations for critical information,"

said Carla Carpenter, senior VP of digital media at the ABC Owned group.

"Not only does this app alert users to inclement weather wherever they

are, but it allows users to get the latest information, alerts and a live look

at the weather their friends and family are facing across the country. And when

our stations are broadcasting news or severe weather information, app users can

see it live on their smartphones."





The Weather App

allows users to select three geographical locations for updates, in addition to

their home market.





ABC partnered with

WDT (Weather Decision Technologies) on the app.





ABC made some news

during upfront week by announcing the Watch ABC live-streaming app, which

launched on its owned stations and ABC affiliates owned by Hearst TV. Last

year, the owned stations released a news app for the iPad, and also rolled out

iPhone and iPod touch alarm clock apps offering news, weather, live radar and

traffic reports.





The weather app comes

out amidst severe weather in much of the country. "Weather can be very

dangerous," says Carpenter. "The app ensures viewers have access to

weather content and more anywhere and everywhere they go."