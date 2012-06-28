ABC News Upgrades Online Video Archive Sales

In notable example of how news organizations are looking to expand revenues from their archival collections, ABC News VideoSource has launched an upgraded and expanded website for users seeking to license its content from its news library.

"VideoSource puts one of the greatest news video archives in the world within reach for our loyal customers," said Anthony Perrone, director of ABC News VideoSource in a statement. "Now the same unmatched customer service experience is available online with advanced browsing, easy preview and immediate delivery available. Everything you need to tell your story is at your fingertips."

The upgraded ABCnewsvsource.com website allows producers and researchers to more easily browse, license and, in some cases, immediately access tens of thousands of video assets from archives dating back to 1896. That library includes material from ABC News, Associated Press, British Movietone and Helinet.