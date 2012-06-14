ABC News Upgrades iPad App

ABC

News and the ABC-owned television stations group announced Thursday

some upgrades to their iPad app, as well as the release of customized

versions for the eight ABC-owned stations.

The new upgrades will feature three distinct editions -- morning, midday and primetime.

The

"Morning Edition" features the top world, national and local headlines,

weather an exclusive quick-fix national news digest with Good Morning America

news anchor Josh Elliott. The "Midday Edition" features updates of the

top news headlines, as well as a variety of video clips and lifestyle

and feature stories. The "Primetime Edition" sports a design centered on

a prominent video player that features top world, national and local

news and broadcast video.

The new version of the app is available in the App Store.

Also,

the eight ABC-owned stations will be rolling out locally customized

versions that feature regional news, weather and traffic reports and

individual cityscape splash screen designs. The KABC Los Angeles app

launched Thursday and is available in the App Store. WABC New York, WLS

Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD

Raleigh-Durham (N.C.) and KFSN Fresno (Calif.) will roll out their

customized versions within the coming weeks.