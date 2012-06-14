ABC News Upgrades iPad App
ABC
News and the ABC-owned television stations group announced Thursday
some upgrades to their iPad app, as well as the release of customized
versions for the eight ABC-owned stations.
The new upgrades will feature three distinct editions -- morning, midday and primetime.
The
"Morning Edition" features the top world, national and local headlines,
weather an exclusive quick-fix national news digest with Good Morning America
news anchor Josh Elliott. The "Midday Edition" features updates of the
top news headlines, as well as a variety of video clips and lifestyle
and feature stories. The "Primetime Edition" sports a design centered on
a prominent video player that features top world, national and local
news and broadcast video.
The new version of the app is available in the App Store.
Also,
the eight ABC-owned stations will be rolling out locally customized
versions that feature regional news, weather and traffic reports and
individual cityscape splash screen designs. The KABC Los Angeles app
launched Thursday and is available in the App Store. WABC New York, WLS
Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD
Raleigh-Durham (N.C.) and KFSN Fresno (Calif.) will roll out their
customized versions within the coming weeks.
