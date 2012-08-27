ABC News Upgrades App for Convention Coverage

ABC News has announced a number of enhancements to its ABC News App and website for its coverage of the 2012 Republican and Democratic National Conventions that will include three-screen live streams on the iPad and desktop.

If storm conditions don't further change the convention schedule, current plans are to offer live, multistream coverage of the Republican National Conventions starting Tuesday, Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET. Multistream live coverage will also be available for the Democratic National Convention next week.

ABC News Digital is also planning to offering a live, single-stream coverage of the opening day of the Republican National Convention on all ABC News platforms, including ABCNews.com and mobile platforms, on Monday Aug. 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET and one hour of single-stream coverage at 7 p.m. ET.

The network's digital operation will also be offering extensive social media tools in its coverage. For example, a social feed powered by Storify will complement the viewing experience with editorially curated social content that will show social media activity from inside and outside the convention halls.

"Video, original content, and products are the cornerstones of our digital strategy," noted Joe Ruffolo, senior VP of ABC News Digital in a statement. "We are seeing great success with our new day parted iPad app, which assembles ABC News video based on the time of day for easy viewing. The new live event experience extends our focus on video to special events like the political conventions."

In addition to product updates, ABC News will also be offering digital-only content, including a live stream of coanchored convention coverage that draws on ABC News and Yahoo News talent, outside guests, video and infographics.

Live-streamed coverage will be anchored by ABC News political director Amy Walter and Yahoo News Washington bureau chief David Chalian and will include appearances by ABC News anchors and reporters.