ABC News, Univision Launch Website
Univision and ABC News launched a cobranded web page on Wednesday, a first
step towards launching a full-fledged cable and digital network in the second
or third quarter of 2013.
The new English-language website replaces a Tumblr page that Univision launched
several months ago to tap into the growing demographic of English-speaking
Latinos.
The launch comes on the day Univision will air the first of
its two "Meet the Candidate" events, a two-part series in which
anchors Maria Elena Salinas and Jorge Ramos will sit down in separate
conversations with Mitt Romney (Sept. 19) and Barack Obama (Sept. 20). The
events can be viewed at this
Facebook link.
An official announcement is yet to be made, but the site has
been populated with fresh news, including a main story written by a Univision
staffer about Mitt Romney's now infamous "If I were a Latino" remark.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.