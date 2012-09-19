ABC News, Univision Launch Website

Univision and ABC News launched a cobranded web page on Wednesday, a first

step towards launching a full-fledged cable and digital network in the second

or third quarter of 2013.

The new English-language website replaces a Tumblr page that Univision launched

several months ago to tap into the growing demographic of English-speaking

Latinos.

The launch comes on the day Univision will air the first of

its two "Meet the Candidate" events, a two-part series in which

anchors Maria Elena Salinas and Jorge Ramos will sit down in separate

conversations with Mitt Romney (Sept. 19) and Barack Obama (Sept. 20). The

events can be viewed at this

Facebook link.

An official announcement is yet to be made, but the site has

been populated with fresh news, including a main story written by a Univision

staffer about Mitt Romney's now infamous "If I were a Latino" remark.